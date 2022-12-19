I Smell Blood In The Water. Time To Own Call Options On Franchise Group

Jan. 06, 2023 8:59 AM ETFranchise Group, Inc. (FRG)8 Comments
Summary

  • Franchise Group is an extremely underpriced stock with a large short interest, and an unusually large open interest in call options.
  • The short thesis was, in part, based on a cut in the dividend for 2023. That thesis is busted.
  • The company will guide in late February, and it's likely to be a number that anyone short the stock should find pretty terrifying.
  • Short interest is likely coming down already, driving price action YTD. But there's just not enough time to cover before the company guides.
  • The large call option position amplifies the situation, with market makers having to buy the stock as a hedge whenever the price rises.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Concentrated Value with MVI.

Bull Casting

allanswart

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) consists of health retailer The Vitamin Shoppe [TVS]; rent-to-own retailer Buddy's; warehouse-style appliance, mattress, and furniture retailer American Freight [AF]; pet store operator Pet Supplies Plus [PSP]; educational services company Sylvan Learning; and furniture retailer W.S. Badcock. Current management took the reins in 2019, and transformed the company

The best opportunity is when the other folks are panicking, but you keep your head. And that time is right. Now.

Value and deep value top ideas
My handle is the Michigan Value Investor, but everyone calls me MVI. I have a PhD in theoretical physics from UC Berkeley and worked briefly in the field before switching my interests to investing. I worked as an analyst at a billion dollar fund for several years before starting my own very small fund in 2009. During this time I have developed a group of stocks that I understand well, and I have excellent relations with management in many cases. This long standing familiarity with a select group of companies means I have a pool of investable ideas available to me where I don’t have to take time to get up to speed.


I first became interested in investing when I read an article about Warren Buffett, and my investing style reflects his teachings and those of Charlie Munger. Unlike many value investors, I am not impressed with Ben Graham as an investor.

