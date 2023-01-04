The Fed's Inflation Fight Could Make ADP A Highly Attractive Buy In 2023

Jan. 06, 2023 9:28 AM ET
Summary

  • In this article, we start by discussing the high likelihood of employment weakness in 2023, as the Fed will have to weaken wage growth to reach its inflation target.
  • In light of these cyclical risks, I'm eager to buy Automatic Data Processing for my dividend growth portfolio.
  • The company is a terrific dividend growth stock with high and rising margins, secular growth tailwinds, and a focus on shareholders.
  • I'm looking to add the stock to my portfolio at $200 per share.

Hands of business owner holding hiring sign. Businesswoman hanging hiring sign in cafe entrance. Boss advertising that hr is hiring staff. Small business owner hanging message in shop door

PeopleImages

Introduction

Over the past few months, we have spent a lot of time discussing the risks that come with a Federal Reserve that's eager to fight inflation. One key aspect I'm focused on is the labor market. The labor market is extremely

Image

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Image

Seeking Alpha

adp-20220630_g2.jpg

Automatic Data Processing

adp-20220630_g10.jpg

Automatic Data Processing

Image

TIKR.com

Image

TIKR.com

