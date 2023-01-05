Diageo And Brown-Forman: Like Them Both But For Different Reasons

Summary

  • Diageo plc and Brown-Forman Corporation, the two famous alcoholic beverages producers, are both market leaders in certain areas. Because of their solid and reliable earnings, their stocks never seem to be cheap.
  • In this detailed comparative analysis, I will discuss the two companies' businesses, growth prospects, and profitability.
  • I will also compare their balance sheets, highlight key risks, and evaluate dividend track records and reliability.
  • Finally, I will value the two companies' stocks (both are down nearly 20% from their 52-week highs) and outline my own positioning and next steps.

Introduction

As an investor who greatly admires Peter Lynch and his strategies, I always wonder how many investment cases in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO, OTCPK:DGEAF) and Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A, NYSE:

Five-year average net sales growth rates of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 1: Five-year average net sales growth rates of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] (own work)

Five-year average adjusted operating earnings growth rates of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 2: Five-year average adjusted operating earnings growth rates of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] (own work)

Excess cash margins of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 3: Excess cash margins of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF], calculated by subtracting adjusted operating earnings from operating cash flows and dividing my net sales (own work)

Adjusted operating margins of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 4: Adjusted operating margins of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] (own work)

Return on invested capital of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 5: Return on invested capital of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] (own work)

Debt maturity profile of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B]

Figure 6: Debt maturity profile of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] at the end of fiscal 2022 in three-year buckets, compared to its four-year average normalized free cash flow after dividends (own work)

Debt maturity profile of Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 7: Debt maturity profile of Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] at the end of fiscal 2022 in three-year buckets, compared to its four-year average normalized free cash flow after dividends (own work)

Share price premium of Brown-Forman’s Class A shares [BF.A] in percent compared to the Class B shares [BF.B]

Figure 8: Share price premium of Brown-Forman’s Class A shares [BF.A] in percent compared to the Class B shares [BF.B] (own work)

Year-over-year dividend growth rates of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 9: Year-over-year dividend growth rates of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] (own work)

Yield on cost projections for Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 10: Yield on cost projections for Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF], assuming the companies maintain their long-term average dividend growth rates of 8.2% and 6.2%, respectively (own work)

Historical multiples-based valuation of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B]

Figure 11: Historical multiples-based valuation of Brown-Forman [BF.A, BF.B] (own work)

Historical multiples-based valuation of Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 12: Historical multiples-based valuation of Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] (own work)

Brown-Forman stock [BF.A]

Figure 13: FAST Graphs plot of Brown-Forman [BF.A] (taken with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Diageo stock [DEO]

Figure 14: FAST Graphs plot of Diageo [DEO] (taken with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Comments (2)

