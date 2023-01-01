USD Stretched Ahead Of Employment Report, While Yuan Jumps On Hopes Of New Property Initiatives

Summary

  • The US dollar extended yesterday's gains as the market adjusts positions ahead of the jobs data. Yesterday and today's price action looks to have strengthened the near-term technical outlook for the USD.
  • St. Louis Fed President Bullard seemed to soften his tone yesterday, suggesting that 5.1% median dot for Fed funds would be sufficiently restrictive to curb price pressures. However, the less-hawkish tone was offset by his suggestion that the restrictive zone should be reached as soon as possible.
  • Reports suggest Chinese officials are considering additional measures to help the property sector, which spurred gains in their equities today and helped underpin the yuan, allowing it to decouple from the weakness seen in other major currencies.

Overview

The US dollar extended yesterday's gains as the market adjusts positions ahead of the jobs data. Yesterday and today's price action looks to have strengthened the near-term technical outlook for the greenback. However, the intraday momentum indicators are stretched. This warns

