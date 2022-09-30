Doordash: Uncertain Prospects, Poor Risk/Reward

Jan. 06, 2023 10:09 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
34 Followers

Summary

  • DoorDash, Inc. has managed to continue to grow revenue at the expense of ballooning operating losses.
  • Regulators are itching to drop the hammer on companies that make generous use of the "independent contractor" classification.
  • DoorDash faces intense competition with no path to profitability and a low value business model that doesn't seem to be viable as it's currently constructed.
  • We struggle to find a reason to own DoorDash, Inc. stock until they can prove their business model is viable and can achieve GAAP profitability.

DoorDash Raises Estimate For Initial Public Offering

Michael M. Santiago

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) had a rough 2022 and vastly underperformed the S&P 500.

Chart
Data by YCharts

DoorDash certainly wasn't the only company to have a rough 2022, and some investors may believe this year could be better

Doordash's Income Statement for Q3 2022

Doordash's Income Statement for Q3 2022 (Doordash 10-Q)

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
34 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.