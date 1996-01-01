Artesian Resources: Time To Lock In Gains After A Great Run

Value Prof
Value Prof
451 Followers

Summary

  • Artesian Resources Corporation is a wonderfully steady wealth compounder that has had a huge year given its consistent 5% annual growth profile.
  • Historically, Artesian Resources' share price has stagnated after rapid runups similar to this one and fell significantly during the Great Recession.
  • With the Fed determined to see economic pain before changing course, a recession is likely and Artesian Resources is not immune.
  • I recommend taking profits in Artesian Resources Corporation until shares cool down.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Sunrise

DenisTangneyJr/iStock via Getty Images

This article continues my recent series on water utility and services stocks. The first two entries on American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) can be found here:

American Water Works

The Delmarva Peninsula

The Delmarva Peninsula (Artesian Resources)

ARTNA vs S&P 500 Index

ARTNA vs S&P 500 (portfoliovisualizer.com)

ARTNA 20-Year Payout History

dividendinvestor.com

ARTNA Growth Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

ARTNA 5-Year Valuation

ARTNA 5-Year Valuation (Morningstar)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Value Prof

Value Prof profile picture
Value Prof
451 Followers
I'm Value Prof, a market researcher and former investment advisor primarily focusing on utility and consumer stocks, dividend growth strategies, and occasional swing trades. I like to highlight high-quality, undercovered companies that offer a mix of steady growth and rising income. Drawing on my professional background in finance, technology, and entertainment, I aim to help you navigate the stock market and become a smarter, happier investor by offering well-researched, independent, and often contrarian takes on the news, politics, and the macro environment.

