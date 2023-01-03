Crypto Bank Run Vindicates Watchdogs' Vigilance

Jan. 06, 2023 10:05 AM ETSI1 Comment
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Silvergate Capital, a deposit-taker for cryptocurrency firms, said that it had been forced to raise funds in a hurry and flog assets after digital asset customers pulled almost 70% of their balances.
  • It’s a disaster for CEO Alan Lane and his investors. But for the U.S. banking system and households who rely on it, there is much to reassure.
  • While bad, it could have been so much worse. Silvergate hadn’t locked up customers’ deposits in loans, instead stacking its $15 billion balance sheet with government bonds and other easy-to-sell assets.

Crypto Whale Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Large Investor Holding Coin Asset

Just_Super

By Breakingviews

Alan Lane’s dreams may have collapsed, but his bank has not. Silvergate Capital (SI), a deposit-taker for cryptocurrency firms, said on Thursday that it had been forced to raise funds in a hurry and

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.44K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.