GSG: Commodities May Benefit From Dollar Weakness

Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
321 Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. dollar should see further weakness in 2023 as the Federal Reserve pauses on monetary tightening while expectations for a pivot continue to build in the coming months.
  • Demand for commodities is likely to rebound as most globally traded commodities are priced in dollars. A weaker dollar thus stimulates demand for commodities. Meanwhile, China's reopening will also drive demand for commodities.
  • More specifically, we expect copper and crude oil to outperform.
  • For investors looking to quickly build exposure to commodities with the intention to overweight crude oil, GSG would be an excellent choice.
  • We prefer to take a more selective approach by taking a more concentrated position on crude oil and copper. Thus, we are sticking with our existing positions on UCO and COPX.

Finance background

adventtr

The U.S. economy is at a turning point as the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening appears to be working as intended. To be clear, we are not referring to the turning point in inflation because CPI readings have already peaked way back

Inflation Breakevens | Rates market expectations for the pace of consumer price gains

Bloomberg

Insurance Costs | The premium investors pay to hedge against inflation being above 3%

Bloomberg

Inverse correlation between GSG and DXY

TradingView.com

Breakdown of SPGSCI's exposure

iShares

Breakdown of SPGSCI holdings by futures contracts

iShares

GSG versus peer commodity ETFs

SeekingAlpha.com

This article was written by

Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
321 Followers
Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. ______________________________________________________Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UCO, COPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.