A Selloff To Start The New Year

Summary

  • Will a decent payroll report be enough to save this rally?
  • The market is caught between a rock and a hard place, but we could see a substantial move soon.
  • I remain cautious, and implementing hedges seems wise here.
  • The next few trading days should be interesting, but we should see SPX break out of its trading range.
  • Despite the likelihood of more near-term volatility, my year-end SPX target remains at 4,500.
Businessman looking down at the falling red arrow destroying a

Gearstd

Many stocks surged to start the year, leading to a 3.4% return going into the jobs number Friday. Things could change drastically as a substantially better-than-expected jobs report could sink the stock market. We received a higher-than-expected ADP number yesterday, and today's nonfarm payrolls

Jobs Data

Jobs Data (Investing.com)

intérêts rate probabilities

Interest Rate Probabilities (CMEGroup.com)

SPX

SPX (Thinkorswim)

AWP vs. S&P

AWP vs. S&P (The Financial Prophet)

Jobs numbers

Jobs Numbers (Investing.com)

SPX

SPX (Thinkorswim)

