Will Monster Beverage's Monstrous Run-Up Continue?

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
86 Followers

Summary

  • Monster Beverage Corporation's current market price demands a growth scenario that is not sustainable in the long term.
  • Monster Beverage is also showing signs of slower sales growth with higher costs and expenses that are hard to come down.
  • It remains to be seen what would the health awareness concerning the energy drink market affect its long-term growth trajectory.

Sale Of Energy Drinks To Children Set To Be Banned In England

Jack Taylor

Investment Thesis

Monster Beverage Corporation's (NASDAQ:MNST) price has had a great run-up in the past few years. Its price has literally doubled since the end of 2019. We believe recently its sales growth showed signs of stalling or

MB

MB (Company 2022 10-K)

mb

mb (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Monster Beverage Operating Expenses vs Earnings

Monster Beverage Net Sales by Region (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Monster Beverage Operating Expenses vs Earnings

Monster Beverage Operating Expenses vs Earnings (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Monster Beverage Net Sales by Segment

Monster Beverage Net Sales by Segment (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Monster Beverage Operating Expenses vs Earnings

Monster Beverage Inventory vs Sale Pace (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Monster Beverage Inventory Turnover Rate

Monster Beverage Inventory Turnover Rate (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Monster Beverage Inventory vs Cash Flow

Monster Beverage Inventory vs Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Monster Beverage Cost of Revenue vs Operating Expense Over Revenue

Monster Beverage Cost of Revenue vs Operating Expense Over Revenue (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Monster Beverage Financial Overview

Monster Beverage Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
86 Followers
We have over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. We provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.