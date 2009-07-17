Crocs: A Tremendous Turnaround Story Being Written Off As A 'Fad'

Jan. 06, 2023 11:52 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)DECK
Logan Colhoun profile picture
Logan Colhoun
92 Followers

Summary

  • Crocs, Inc. has executed a tremendous turnaround since appointing Andrew Rees as President in 2014, and CEO in 2017.
  • Operating margins expanded to nearly 30% in 2021, from 2% in 2017, exceeding those of footwear competitors.
  • By focusing on clogs and sandals, targeting gen Z, and partnering with celebrities, Crocs has once again gained relevance.
  • While recent growth is undeniably unsustainable, the market is ignoring the turnaround story, and simply attributing all Crocs, Inc. success as a "fad."
  • Deleveraging from the HeyDudes acquisition and buying back shares could create substantial value for Crocs, Inc. shareholders.

Crocs Footwear Open Flagship Store

Cate Gillon

Investment Thesis

I believe the question of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) comes down to one essential question:

Is the recent success of Crocs simply a temporary fad, meaning financials are destined to deteriorate in the near future? Or is Crocs the

2008 Crocs Share Price

The Washington Post

Crocs EBIT Margin

Author

Crocs Margin Comps

Author

Balenciaga Crocs

Balenciaga Crocs (Balenciaga)

7/11 Crocs

Seven Eleven Crocs (Crocs)

Post Malone Crocs Collaborations: Photos of All His Crocs Designs - WWD

Post Malone Crocs (Crocs)

KFC® x Crocs™ | Crocs™ Official Site

KFC Crocs (Crocs)

Taking Stock With Teens Footwear

Piper Sandler

Hey Dude Guifance

Crocs

Crocs Comp Valuation

Author

Crocs Growth Initiative

Crocs

Capital Allocation Crocs

Crocs

Cash Flow Statement

Author

Crocs Valuation

Author

This article was written by

Logan Colhoun profile picture
Logan Colhoun
92 Followers
I'm a current Finance major at Texas A&M. I am the founder of Undergrads Invest and the Undergrads Invest podcast. I am a value investor who looks for high-quality companies that are trading at discounted valuations. I also enjoy special situations investing, where some sort of hard catalyst is creating a market inefficiency.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CROX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.