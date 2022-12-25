Tesla: The Inevitable Re-Rating Is Here - Time To Add?

Jan. 07, 2023 10:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)AAPL, BYDDF, BYDDY, GM, UBER3 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.57K Followers

Summary

  • The TSLA stock has been overly pummeled in the past year, with the perfect pessimistic storm delivering a tragic -65.47% stock decline thus far.
  • As GM Cruise wins the robotaxi race and Ford holds on to its truck market, TSLA's counter-fight remains to be seen, as the promised dates come and pass.
  • Its market share in the US EV market also eroded from 79% in Q3'20 to 65% by Q3'22, with market analysts expecting another decline to below 20% by 2025.
  • With the pessimistic sentiments surrounding the CEO's Twitter purchase/political opinions, and macroeconomic indicators, it's no wonder that Mr. Market is growingly bearish.
  • Then again, we are cautiously nibbling here, due to the 22.18% upside potential to $150.51 we see against the 202.83% potential from the consensus target of $249.85.

Schoolboy feeling sad after getting bad mark for final test

Zinkevych/iStock via Getty Images

The FSD Investment Thesis Is Not Compelling Anymore

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) could likely see intense competition in its own backyard, seeing that General Motors' (GM) Cruise has been approved for paid robotaxi service

AAPL & TSLA 5Y P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

AAPL & TSLA 5Y Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.57K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.