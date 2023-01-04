This Rather Good Jobs Report Won't Change The Downtrend

Summary

  • In this article, we discuss a rather bullish job report for December. Job gains and wage growth were strong, yet not too strong to pressure the Fed more than needed.
  • Unfortunately, economic growth is slowing, while inflationary wage growth remains an issue. The Fed knows this and made clear that it will have to weaken these factors.
  • Hence, I do not expect the market to be out of the woods yet. I'm prepared to buy the market more aggressively in the low 3,000 points range.

Bull and bear shape writing by lines and dots.

sutthirat sutthisumdang

Introduction

It's the first Friday of the month, which means we need to talk about the job market, the Federal Reserve, and what this means for the market. In this article, we discuss a surprisingly strong jobs market, yet not strong enough to give

Image

ZeroHedge

Image

Bloomberg

Image

Bloomberg

US Jobs Growth by Sector

Bloomberg

Leisure and Hospitality Drives Hiring | The industry added 67,000 jobs in December

Bloomberg

Image

Bloomberg

US Hiring Beats, Unemployment Drops and Wages Ease | Jobless rate fell to match a five-decade low

Bloomberg

Image

Seeking Alpha (Leo Nelissen)

Image

Wells Fargo

Image

ING Think

relates to Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg

Image

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Image

CME Group

Image

StockCharts

I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR, NDAQ

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Comments (6)

