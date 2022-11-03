Chinook Therapeutics: Best Biotech For Kidney Disease Exposure, With Catalysts

BiotechValley Insights
Summary

  • 2023 should be a year of progress on kidney disease, with multiple catalysts lined up from multiple companies.
  • Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has the best risk-reward based on: i) valuation; ii) diversity of pipeline (ERA and anti-APRIL); and iii) clear catalyst in Q3 2023 (phase 3 ALIGN data of Atrasentan).
  • We like both Atrasentan and BION-1301’s mechanism of action and clinical/pre-clinical data so far.
  • KDNY has a robust cash runway until 2025.

Senior Asian woman having a virtual appointment with doctor online, consulting her prescription and choice of medication on laptop at home. Telemedicine, elderly and healthcare concept

AsiaVision

Background & KDNY's platform technology

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) is developing two therapies targeting IgA nephropathy that will play a key role in IgA Nephropathy. Atrasentan is an endothelin receptor antagonist, which treats IgAN through the hemodynamic mechanism of action

Pathophysiology of IgAN

Pathophysiology of IgAN (Company)

Pipeline timeline

Pipeline timeline (Company)

Pipeline timeline

Pipeline timeline (Company)

UPCR Reduction

UPCR Reduction (Company)

BION-1301 trial design

BION-1301 trial design ( Company)

SA KDNY valuation

SA KDNY valuation (Seeking Alpha)

SA TVTX valuation

SA TVTX valuation (Seeking Alpha)

BiotechValley Insights
