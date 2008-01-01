The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
We purchased shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club. BJ’s fits the description of a company that is thriving in the current economic environment and has the potential to compound value for many years to come.
The business is a discount wholesale club like Costco (COST) but focused on a more middle-class income demographic (Costco tends to skew higher income). BJ’s charges an annual membership fee of $55 to $110 and delivers extreme savings of 30% on average compared to traditional grocery and general merchandise stores. This is a strong value proposition for a family that shops once or twice per month for household essentials.
Discount retailers tend to outperform during recessionary periods as well as inflationary periods, when consumers are looking for bargains. During the 2008/2009 recession, discounters such as Dollar General (DG) posted strong sales comps. We studied several discount retail concepts this summer and determined that BJ’s presents the best long-term opportunity.
The wholesale club model creates a sticky and differentiated customer experience because of the membership dynamics. Wholesale clubs build strong brand loyalty and have pricing power in their membership fees. Membership fee income is pure profit and provides a powerful business lever for long-term earnings growth.
Investors appreciate the quality of the wholesale club model and have awarded Costco a 32x price-to-earnings multiple. Despite BJ’s being a ‘Costco clone’, its stock only trades for 17.5x earnings – a near 50% discount(!). Finally, with just 226 store units compared to Costco’s 847 units, BJ’s has a significant opportunity to grow its store base and is currently accelerating new unit openings.
Putting it all together, I believe BJ’s is an attractively priced stock with a business that is high quality, economically durable, and has a long runway to reinvest for growth.
