Spencer Platt

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

We purchased shares of BlackRock. BlackRock is one of the world’s largest investment managers, a business I know something about. BlackRock is an investment powerhouse as it has a leading position in virtually every category and has been gaining market share over time.

BlackRock is competitively advantaged because it has industry-leading technology (Aladdin platform) that enables investment organizations to outsource most of the back-office. Also, the company’s industry-leading scale allows it to price its investment products competitively while retaining more profitability. The combination of leading tech and lower prices makes it very difficult to compete against BlackRock.

Furthermore, we believe that investors misunderstand the pricing headwinds in the ETF market by mistaking FX headwinds and mix shift for “fee compression”. We have a differentiated view that BlackRock will see more robust advisory fee rates than the market currently expects.

2022 was an awful year for asset managers. BlackRock saw its assets under management decline by ~20% and BlackRock’s stock has fallen by over 20% in response. However, this drop in assets will reverse as the financial markets recover and investors add to their retirement accounts and portfolios. I view this as a good opportunity to buy a quality business facing short-term headwinds at an attractive price.

Better yet, BlackRock is highly profitable and returns 80% of earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. The stock sports nearly a 3% dividend yield and the share count has been reduced by nearly 2% per year on average. I generally prefer to own businesses that prioritize capital reinvestment for long-term earnings growth, but BlackRock doesn’t require much investment to grow given the capital light nature of the investment industry. This has created a unique situation where investors can simultaneously benefit from a high dividend yield and attractive earnings growth.

