QQQ ETF Forecast For 2023: What To Watch For

Jan. 06, 2023 1:10 PM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)DIA, SPY
Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • We walk you through our QQQ outlook for 2023.
  • We identify price targets and risk management ideas that can be used if you plan to invest in the Nasdaq this year.
  • We also revisit past glories and less-than-glories.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Growth Investor Pro. Learn More »
Nuclear Bomb Explosion - Mushroom Cloud

The Consensus View Of Markets Right Now

RomoloTavani

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer

Join Growth Investor Pro today. The #1 trending service on Seeking Alpha for some months now, membership brings you:

  • Long- and short-term single stock picks in tech, defense, telecom and space - using both fundamental and technical analysis.
  • Actionable market direction analysis in the S&P500 and Nasdaq (we called the March 2020 low AND the November 2021 high)
  • Multi-industry actionable ETF coverage
  • Extensive investor education content to help you raise your game

All brought to you in emailed investment notes, 24/7 members-only chat, buy and sell alerts, and twice-weekly live webinars including open-mic Q&A with senior Cestrian staff.  Click HERE to learn more!


This article was written by

Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
14.48K Followers
Pro-grade stock research with market direction context & actionable alerts
Pro-grade growth and value stock research, presented so that anyone can understand and use it. Get our work for FREE at https://cestriancapitalresearch.com/ - and learn more about our premium service, Growth Investor Pro, here.


Regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc

5000 Birch St, West Tower, Suite 3000, Newport Beach, CA92660

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TQQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long term positions in TQQQ.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.