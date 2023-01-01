Why Markets Are Rallying After The December Non-Farm Payroll Report

Jan. 06, 2023 12:41 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)AAL, AMZN, CAT, COST, DE, HLT, LMT, MAR, NOC, RCL, RTX, WBA4 Comments
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Marketplace

Summary

  • Markets rallied sharply after the non-farm payrolls report on Jan. 6, 2023.
  • Investors may re-calibrate investments by holding companies in strong sectors.
  • Look out for CPI figures released next.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Business Owner Putting Up Help Wanted Sign

RichLegg

A day before the first major economic report for 2023, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) dropped sharply in the last hour of trade. Markets reacted nervously to the ADP jobs report showing 235,000 jobs added.

The monthly nonfarm payroll

job figures

BLS

HLT MAR Stock scores

Seekingalpha premium

MPW stock score

seekingalpha premium

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today. 



This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
31.15K Followers
Get quick do-it-yourself tips on maximizing risk-adjusted returns

Join DIY Value Investing. Over two decades of experience in financial markets.

Affiliate partner at StockRover.

Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.  

Do. Act. Invest.

Do-it-Yourself Value Investing is a marketplace service. Sectors include life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members learn how to manage their trading and investments.

Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.

Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.

I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.