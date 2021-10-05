Palantir: It's Still Ridiculously Pricey

Danil Sereda
Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. stock plunged off a cliff by about 68% in 2022. Is it finally time to load up the truck? Let's build a DCF model together to find out.
  • Let me use the analysts' most optimistic forecasts for both the company's growth and margins.
  • Even the most bullish forecasts - when embedded in a simple discounted cash flow model - show an overvaluation of Palantir stock by >20%.
  • My updated sum of the parts model based on relative valuation is consistent with DCF's results.
  • 2023 will very likely be another very difficult year for Palantir Technologies Inc. as its earnings expectations are revised downward.
Digital X 2020/21 In Cologne

Andreas Rentz

Updated Thesis

My very first bearish article on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was published over a year ago, when most investors still believed in the unlimited growth of the stock, even amidst its price-to-sales forward ratio of

From my first article on PLTR, [October 5, 2021]

Author's calculations, based on Seeking Alpha

Sensitivity analysis, author's calculations

Seeking Alpha, PLTR, author's notes

Forbes

