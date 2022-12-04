Coterra Energy: Improved Ratios But Lower Natural Gas Prices

Jan. 06, 2023 2:03 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)1 Comment
Summary

  • CTRA’s 4Q 2022 and 1Q 2023 financial results will likely be weaker than in 3Q 2022.
  • U.S. oil and natural gas production will remain high. However, the prices will also probably remain lower than in 3Q 2022 in the following months.
  • CTRA’s net debt-to-EBITDA and debt-to-equity ratios have been on a decreasing path during recent quarters.
  • The company had a 6% return on assets in 3Q 2022, which was far higher year-over-year compared to the ROA of 1% in 3Q 2021.
  • The stock is a hold.

Natural Gas Well

6381380

Coterra Energy's (NYSE:CTRA) net income popped in the first nine months of 2022. However, according to the current market condition and gas and oil market outlook, I expect CTRA's 4Q 2022 and 1Q 2023 financial results to be weaker than

Figure 1 - CTRA's production volumes

3Q 2022 financial results

Figure 2 - U.S. dry natural gas production

eia

Figure 3 - U.S. natural gas price

tradingeconomics.com

Figure 4 - International petroleum and other liquids production and consumption

eia

Figure 5 - Brent crude oil spot price and global inventory changes

eia

Figure 6 - CTRA's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 7 - CTRA's debt-to-equity ratio

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 8 - CTRA's ROA ratio

Author (based on SA data)

As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

