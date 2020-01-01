Labor Market Shows Early Signs Of Loosening

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • Total nonfarm payrolls posted a 223,000 gain in December versus a 256,000 rise in November.
  • The results among the various industries were generally positive in December, though just two industry groups, healthcare and leisure, accounted for 64 percent of the net gain for the month.
  • Persistently elevated rates of rising prices are driving aggressive Fed rate increases.

Payroll

tolgart

By Robert Hughes

Private payrolls added 220,000 in December

Total nonfarm payrolls posted a 223,000 gain in December versus a 256,000 rise in November (revised down by 7,000), while October had an increase of 263,000 (revised down by 21,000). The December result beat the consensus expectation of 200,000.

Payroll gains are dominated by two industries
Percentage gains and losses were more evenly distributed

Average hourly earnings growth in decelerating

The unemployment rate is back to the lowest level since 1969

The labor force hit a new record high, but participation remains well below prior peaks

This article was written by

AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Comments (1)

