Jan. 14, 2023
Summary

  • Fishtown Capital is an individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience.
  • How to find mispricings, the macro outlook for 2023 (after an excellent call last year), and best practices for valuation analysis are topics discussed.
  • Fishtown Capital shares a long thesis on Genesis Energy.

Feature interview

Fishtown Capital is an individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. We discussed why we're in the early innings of a rotation from growth back to value, why a stock being "cheap" isn't enough, and the importance of looking at enterprise value for deep value names.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

Fishtown Capital: I try to focus on areas of the market that I can understand and where I hope to either spot a trend early or see some kind of a mispricing. I tend to stay within energy, materials, and industrials, along with consumer discretionaries and staples. Within this, I usually focus on smaller names since mispricing is more likely to occur in those names, as a significant mispricing in a mega-cap stock like Apple or Google with dozens of analysts is far less likely to happen.

I actively avoid shares where I consider myself the "dumb money", which is anything in pharma/biotech/healthcare, along with most real estate/REITs. I also try to avoid sectors that have historically been value traps despite being optically "cheap", like auto manufacturers, and industries that have narrow moats and poor economics, like airlines and telecommunications companies.

From there, I'm event driven and look for things that happen that I believe the market is getting wrong. My favorite thing to look for is when there is fundamental improvement, but a share price remains depressed due to a weak broader market or even better, forced uneconomic selling. Part of the reason I believe I got into Cenovus at such an attractive valuation late last year was because ConocoPhillips was liquidating a 15% stake in the company in a relatively short timeframe.

