ChargePoint Holdings: Too Much Cash Burn

Jan. 06, 2023 2:37 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
35 Followers

Summary

  • While the growth story for EV adoption is still very much alive, ChargePoint is currently burning a lot of cash with arguably no end in sight.
  • This cash burn could threaten their ability to survive until their charging stations begin to see an increased utilization rate.
  • It seems like a good idea for investors to remain on the sidelines until ChargePoint management can show the business can be self-sufficient.

As electric vehicles become more popular with the ESG movement, EV charging stations like this one from Chargepoint will necessarily become more commonplace.

robertcicchetti

Thesis

ChargePoint's (NYSE:CHPT) main source of revenue is low margin and their subscription business is not yet at scale. With only around $102 million in net cash, they might not survive long enough to witness the growth in EV adoption.

Revenue by Business Segment from ChargePoint's Q3 Earnings Presentation

Revenue by Business Segment (ChargePoint's Q3 Earnings Presentation)

ChargePoint's Income Statement from ChargePoint's Q3 Earnings Report

ChargePoint's Income Statement (ChargePoint's Q3 Earnings Report)

ChargePoint's Statement of Cash Flows from ChargePoint's Q3 Earnings Report

ChargePoint's Statement of Cash Flows (ChargePoint's Q3 Earnings Report)

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
35 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.