The BCI at 260.5 is marginally above last week's downward revised level raising BCIp from 17.6 to 18.4 (see Figure 1, magenta curve) which from past performance predicts the next recession to be at the earliest 12 weeks away but not later than 25 weeks. (see Figure 2). BCIg, the six-month smoothed annualized growth rate of BCI at 1.5 continues its steady decline (see Figure 1, blue curve). When BCIg crosses zero then past performance signals a recession with an average lead of 12 weeks.
In 2013, we developed our Business Cycle Index from the following basic economic data:
The complete data-set is available on FRED from 1967 onwards. When combining the components for the index the "real-time" aspect was considered, i.e., the data was only incorporated into the index at its publication date and not at the date shown in the series.
The BCI on its own does not provide recession signals, but after further manipulation of the series two indicators are extracted that reliably signal looming recessions:
The two indicators BCIg and BCIp could be used as a sell signal for ETFs that track the stock markets, like SPY, IWV, VTI, etc., or stocks in general.
In Table 1, we record for each recession the pre-recession peak of the S&P500, the value on the day of the BCIg signal, and the subsequent lowest value of the inter-recession trough. From these, we calculate the loss avoided by exiting the market on the day of the BCIg signal.
Table 1: Loss avoidance in SPY when exiting on BCIg recession warning.
|
Note
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
Recession
|
Peak
|
Signal
|
Trough
|
(P-T)/P
|
(S-T)/S
|
(P-T)
|
(S-T)
|
(S-T)/(P-T)
|
Jan-70
|
106.16
|
93.24
|
69.29
|
36.1%
|
25.7%
|
36.87
|
23.95
|
65.0%
|
Dec-73
|
120.24
|
103.36
|
62.28
|
48.2%
|
39.7%
|
57.96
|
41.08
|
70.9%
|
Feb-80
|
115.2
|
100.3
|
98.22
|
17.1%
|
2.1%
|
16.98
|
2.08
|
12.2%
|
Aug-81
|
140.52
|
128.64
|
102.42
|
27.1%
|
20.5%
|
38.1
|
26.22
|
68.8%
|
Aug-90
|
368.95
|
332.92
|
295.46
|
19.9%
|
11.3%
|
73.49
|
37.46
|
51.0%
|
Apr-01
|
1520.77
|
1326.82
|
965.8
|
36.8%
|
27.2%
|
554.97
|
361.02
|
65.1%
|
Jan-08
|
1565.15
|
1508.44
|
676.53
|
56.8%
|
55.2%
|
888.62
|
831.91
|
93.6%
|
Average all recessions
|
34.6%
|
25.9%
|
60.9%
|
Column Notes:
Following the BCIg signals from our recession indicator, one would have avoided on average about 61% of the total market decline from pre-recession peaks to inter-recession troughs, as indicated in the last column of Table 2. One can see in column 5 that exiting the market at the signal dates would have avoided losses averaging about 26%. Had one known the market peak, one could have avoided the 35% average decline as shown in column 4. Prior to the 2008 recession, the exit signal from BCIg occurred almost when the market peaked.
Figure 3 plots the history of BCI, BCIg and the LOG (S&P 500) since July 1967, and Figure 4 plots the history of BCIp, i.e., 56 years of history, which includes eight recessions, each of which the BCIg and BCIp managed to indicate timely; the weeks leading to a recession are indicated on the plots.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)