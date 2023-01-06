EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 06, 2023 2:49 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference January 6, 2023 12:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Ezra Yacob - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Umang Choudhary - Goldman Sachs

Neil Mehta

All right. We're really excited here, Umang and myself to welcome Ezra from EOG to this conversation about balancing growth versus free cash flow generation. Ezra, thank you so much for being here today.

Ezra Yacob

Yes, thank you. It's been a good conference. I had some great meetings. I appreciate being back in person.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Neil Mehta

Yes. It's nice to see everyone, and a lot to celebrate over the last year in the energy sector and hopefully more to come. As we think about EOG, what do you think is underappreciated in the conversation, in the stock and in the value of the business right now?

Ezra Yacob

Yes, that's a good question. That hits right at the meat of the matter. I mean, I think what you have with EOG is, we have a very [Technical Difficulty] the rest of the E&P space here. It starts with our multi-basin portfolio. We are -- we see a lot of advantages, a lot of leverage to being able to build and work across multi-basin assets base. That base has been created dominantly organically as well. It's taking information and technology that we have from one basin, applying it to the next. And then as we develop new technologies in the new basin, we extrapolate those back to the previous basin.

Much of that inventory has been discovered and found and based and the investment decisions are all based on our premium pricing deck. That deck is a $40 WTI oil price and a $2.50 natural gas

