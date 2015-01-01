Services Sector Sees A Plunge In New Orders In December

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • Among the key components of the services composite index, the business activity index plunged 10.0 points to 54.7.
  • Backlogs of orders in the services sector likely grew again in December though the pace is weak as the index decreased to 51.5 percent from 51.8 percent.
  • Should weak results persist in both surveys, it would be an ominous sign for the overall economy.

operator recording operation of oil and gas process

curraheeshutter

By Robert Hughes

New orders are declining in manufacturing and services

The Institute for Supply Management's NMI composite services index decreased to 49.6 percent in December, sinking 6.9 points from 56.5 percent in the prior month. December was the first drop below the neutral 50 threshold following 30 consecutive

The composite index dips below neutral on a plunge in new orders

Supplier deliveries improved and price pressures are easing

This article was written by

AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

