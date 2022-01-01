A Mostly Clean Quarter Drives A Better Valuation For AngioDynamics

Jan. 06, 2023 4:21 PM ETAngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)CSII, NARI, PEN
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.16K Followers

Summary

  • AngioDynamics posted a pretty clean fiscal second quarter that was a little better than the sell-side expected, and that seemed to drive a meaningful relief rally for the beaten-down shares.
  • Lackluster results from AngioVac/AlphaVac bear watching, given that they're important growth drivers, but Auryon continues to grow very well and gain share.
  • AngioDynamics has multiple growth markets that can drive meaningfully better revenue growth and margins, but execution has been a recurrent challenge and remains a factor in the otherwise seemingly-low multiple.

Blood Clot Inside Artery

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

At least some of the sharp decline in AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) after its disappointing fiscal first quarter report in October of 2022 could be tied to fears that there was another shoe to drop, and likewise, the

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.16K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.