Stocks To Watch: Citigroup, Wells Fargo And JPMorgan Lead Off Earnings Season

Stocks To Watch: Citigroup, Wells Fargo And JPMorgan Lead off Earnings Season

Inflation will be in the spotlight next week with the CPI report for December due out on January 12. The headline consumer price index reading for December is expected to cool to +6.7% from +7.1% in November and be up 0.1% on a month-over-month comparison. Core CPI is forecast to be up 5.6% and up 0.2% month-over-month. Bank of America expects both core goods and energy prices to have declined again in December, but food inflation and core services inflation to have remained stickier. The focus from market watchers will be if the CPI update alters the consensus view that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 50 points in February and another 25 points in March before going on hold at a terminal rate of 5.0% to 5.25%. The corporate calendar will have its first busy week of the year with the ICR Conference in Orlando and JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco expected to see waves of earnings pre-announcements and guidance updates. Meanwhile, the earnings season officially kicks off on Friday with major banks and financial institutions stepping into the earnings confessional. Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), Citigroup (C) and PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) are all scheduled to release quarterly results. Also

