Twist And Short

Ranjit Thomas, CFA profile picture
Ranjit Thomas, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • Twist operates in a trendy space, with good growth, but atrocious margins.
  • As profits are not in the company’s DNA, losses are likely to continue.
  • Although the stock is down a lot, it still trades at a healthy valuation.
  • The stock has limited downside protection if its largest shareholder is forced to sell.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Stock Scanner. Learn More »

3D Futuristic DNA interface with HUD and infographic elements. Virtual technology background. Science. Biology. Human. Chart.

Muhammet Camdereli

Introduction

Aging fans of the Beatles may remember the song "Twist and Shout." In a time when the Internet existed only as a defense network, there really wasn't a way to look up song lyrics. So unable to catch every word, melody and

If you enjoyed this article, click Follow to get alerts when we publish an article. Better still, consider subscribing to our premium service Stock Scanner, where we scour the market for stocks with substantial upside and bring them to your attention, along with an actionable way to profit. Stocks like Danaos (DAC), up 10x in 2 years! Long and short ideas are discussed, and so are options to generate income. More than a hundred pre-screened ideas annually for your investment consideration! You can sign up here

This article was written by

Ranjit Thomas, CFA profile picture
Ranjit Thomas, CFA
2.97K Followers
Author of Stock Scanner
Stock and options ideas to generate income from a professional investor

Ranjit Thomas, CFA is an accomplished finance and business executive who currently manages an investment portfolio and advises businesses on strategic and financial issues. His style of analysis is fundamental and focused on the numbers. Read his Investment Strategy Statement for more details. Ranjit is an Associate Board Member of the Council for Economic Education (www.councilforeconed.org) and a Board Member of the CFA Society of NC. He is also the author of a trivia book titled "Quizzing: Everything You Always Wanted to Know But Didn't Know Where to Look"

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TWST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.