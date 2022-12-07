Sony: Japanese Emperor With Diversified Growth

Ben Alaimo profile picture
Ben Alaimo
4.34K Followers

Summary

  • Sony Group Corporation is a Japanese electronics company which is a leader in gaming, camera sensors, and even music.
  • In Q2 FY22, Sony reported strong growth across the majority of its business segments.
  • Sony is undervalued Intrinsically and relative to historic multiples (at the time of writing).

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is a Japanese-founded, multinational technology titan which has one of the most diversified business models on the planet. The company has continued to grow its solid leadership position across many segments from gaming (PlayStation) to music. In this post, I am going to break down its business model, financials, and valuation, let's dive in.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Diverse Business Model

Sony is a Japanese conglomerate that is a pioneer in the technology industry. Its first product was a simple rice cooker, which the company made back in 1946. In the 1950s, Sony created the highly successful TR-55 Transistor radio, before developing the iconic "Walkman" portable cassette player in 1979. In 1994, the company launched its PlayStation 1 gaming console, which was an icon of its time. This was followed by the PlayStation 2 in the year 2000, which is still the best-selling console of all time.

In 2022, the Sony PlayStation led the gaming market, with approximately 35 million installed consoles. This is higher than Microsoft's Xbox, which has approximately 23 million installed consoles. From the graphic below you can see Sony (red bar), is forecasted to continue to outpace Xbox (blue bar) in the coming years.

Gaming installed base

Gaming installed base (WePC)

The latest PlayStation 5 model is also outpacing the Xbox Series XSX|S by approximately 6.8 million units as of October 2022. Thus it is clear PlayStation is the leader.

PS5 vs Xbox

PS5 vs Xbox (Vgchartz)

Sony is not just a game console manufacturer, the business has kept its diverse technology roots. Today, Sony manufactures TVs, headphones, cameras, and much more, it is also the brand leader in many of these areas. For example, a leading online sound review website for "best noise-canceling headphones" gives Sony both the number one and number two spot. The Sony a6 series is

Sony Music Songs

Sony Music Songs (Sony Investor filings/MBW)

Q2 Financials

Q2 Financials (Sony)

Game and Networking

Game and Networking (Sony Q2 report)

Sony Music

Sony Music (Q2,FY22 report)

Results by Segment

Results by Segment (Q2 Sony)

Sony stock valuation 1

Sony stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 invest)

Sony stock valuation 2

Sony stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Ben Alaimo profile picture
Ben Alaimo
4.34K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed. 556+ books read on Finance and Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.