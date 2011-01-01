Realty Income: Ignore Mr. Market

Summary

  • You should imagine market quotations as coming from a remarkably accommodating fellow named Mr. Market who is your partner in a private business.
  • Without fail, he appears daily and names a price at which he will either buy your interest or sell you his.
  • For, sad to say, the poor fellow has incurable emotional problems.
Young Nerd Boy Yelling at Siblings with Megaphone

RichVintage

What do you think about when you see a stock that looks like this?

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Yahoo Finance

Scary, right?

But what if I showed you a chart that looks like this?

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Realty Income Investor Presentation

That's hard to grasp, right?

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Yahoo Finance

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Realty Income 2012 Annual Report

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Realty Income 2012 Annual Report

Diagram Description automatically generated

Realty Income Investor Presentation

Map Description automatically generated

Realty Income Investor Presentation

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

A picture containing timeline Description automatically generated

Realty Income Investor Presentation

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, SRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

