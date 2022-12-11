Exxon Mobil: The Train To Elephant Land Is Leaving The Station

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation is beginning on a period of production growth.
  • The management goal to double cash flow is finally becoming apparent to shareholders. Investors can bet on more growth after that.
  • Management is exploring for more large projects that "move the needle" to add to ones already discovered.
  • The Guyana project has the potential to add 50% to current production levels in a decade, with 10 likely FPSOs already in planning.
  • A discovery in Brazil could likewise be significant to the future of Exxon Mobil Corporation.
Oil Field.

Leonid Ikan

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on December 11, 2022.)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) spent a good period of time treading water. But the latest management clearly has "thrown that out the window" (water and all). Now, management has the company

Exxon Mobil Plan To Grow Earnings

Exxon Mobil Plan To Grow Earnings (Exxon Mobil Plan Update December 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Exxon Mobil Upstream Project Breakeven Points

Exxon Mobil Upstream Project Breakeven Points (Exxon Mobil Plan Update December 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Hess Detail Of FPSO's Coming Online In Guyana And Length Of Time From Discovery

Hess Detail Of FPSO's Coming Online In Guyana And Length Of Time From Discovery (Hess Presentation January 2023, At Goldman Sachs Global Energy And Clean Technology Conference)

Murphy Oil Description Of Exxon Mobil Partnership Opportunities In Brazil

Murphy Oil Description Of Exxon Mobil Partnership Opportunities In Brazil (Murphy Oil Corporate Presentation November 2022)

