The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's December Taxable Account Update

Summary

  • The Taxable Account generated $2,169.46 of dividend income for December 2022 compared with $1,766.60 of dividend income for December 2021.
  • The Taxable Account had a balance of $527.2K as of December 31, 2022, vs. $533.2K on December 31, 2021. The annualized cost basis yield is 5.40%.
  • Seven companies in the Taxable portfolio paid increased dividends or paid a special dividend during the month of December.
  • The Taxable Account had a cash balance of $46.6K as of December 31, 2022, vs. $51.6K as of December 31, 2021.
  • The Taxable Account had an unrealized gain/loss of $102.5K as of December 31, 2022, vs. $114.7K as of December 31, 2021.

happy new year 2023

prospective56/iStock via Getty Images

The end of the year has always been eventful and in many ways more volatile because there are motives that may incentivize borrowers to lock in gains and losses among the plethora of other reasons for

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Emerson Electric FastGraphs

Emerson Electric (FastGraphs)

Honeywell - FastGraphs

Honeywell (FastGraphs)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

2022 - December Taxable Transaction History

2022 - December Taxable Transaction History (Charles Schwab)

2022 - December - Taxable Dividend Breakdown

2022 - December - Taxable Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

2022 - December - Taxable Monthly Dividend Graph

2022 - December - Taxable Monthly Dividend Graph (CDI)

2022 - December - Taxable Monthly Dividend Line Graph

2022 - December - Taxable Monthly Dividend Line Graph (CDI)

2022 - December - Taxable Annual Estimate

2022 - December - Taxable Annual Estimate (CDI)

2022 - December - Taxable Dividend History

2022 - December - Taxable Dividend History (CDI)

2022 - December - Taxable Month End Balance

2022 - December - Taxable Month End Balance (CDI)

2022 - December - Taxable Cash Balance

2022 - December - Taxable Cash Balance (CDI)

2022 - December - Taxable Unrealized Gain-Loss

2022 - December - Taxable Unrealized Gain-Loss (CDI)

2022 - December - Taxable Gain-Loss Update

2022 - December - Taxable Gain-Loss Update (CDI)

2022 - December - Taxable Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison

2022 - December - Taxable Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison (CDI)

Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and am currently building an Indirect Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, ADM, APD, EMR, EPR, EQIX, HON, MCD, NDSN, O, RPM, T, TXN, VFC, WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Comments (1)

