Tesla Barn-Burned My Additional Target, So Here's What's Next (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 06, 2023 6:16 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)9 Comments
Justin Ward profile picture
Justin Ward
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • A previous Tesla, Inc. bearish target of $122 has been bypassed with intent.
  • This article will cover how I determine targets through wave patterns and the origins of my theory.
  • We will then examine the Tesla, Inc. charts to see where the technical next stop lies.

Vision of tuned, sporty Tesla S at the charging point

MikeMareen

In this article, we will cover how Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rapidly bypassed my additional bearish target to drop towards the $100 region with intent. We will examine the next technical stop for Tesla and how quickly it may get

Tesla

Tesla current monthly chart with targets (C Trader )

This article was written by

Justin Ward profile picture
Justin Ward
1.42K Followers
Justin Ward is a derivatives trader, future pricing analyst and the author of The Ward Three Wave Theory. Justin is noted for his sucessful directional and exact future pricing calls for major Equities-Indicies and Commodities.Justin wrote the Ward Three Wave Theory to assist aspiring traders and finance professionals to understand how financial markets move from one price region to another. The book has been successfully sold worldwide.Justin provides both training in how to identify future pricing using wave theory to companies and corporations as well as freelance future pricing analysis. If you would like to enquire please message via Seeking Alpha or Linkedin/JustinWard.You can find the link to the book below.https://www.barnesandnoble.com › t...The Ward Three Wave Theory by Justin Ward | NOOK Book (eBook)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.