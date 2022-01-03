The Stock Market Wants To Go Higher

Jan. 06, 2023 6:26 PM ETSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, DJI, SPX, NDX1 Comment
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
15.94K Followers

Summary

  • Investors push stock prices up when they see a "good sign" that the Federal Reserve may have to change directions in the near future.
  • But, the Federal Reserve continues to hang on to its program of quantitative monetary tightening.
  • The difficulty the Fed is facing in this respect is that it pumped so much money into the financial system over the past two years and this has not gone away.
  • This seems to be where the economy is heading, and the stock market is one of the biggest battlegrounds where the battle is being fought.
  • 2023 may not be a very stable and productive year because of the fight to use or remove all the money that the Fed has created in the past.

Money hanging on clothes line

Comstock/Stockbyte via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up by 700 points today, or by 2.1 percent. The S&P 500 Stock Index rose by 2.3 percent. And, the NASDAQ Composite rose by 2.6 percent. The basic reason behind these moves?

S&P 500 Stock Index

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
15.94K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.