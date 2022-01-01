Endeavor Group Holdings: Struggling To Gain Momentum

Jan. 06, 2023 7:02 PM ETEndeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.88K Followers

Summary

  • Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.'s best move may be to moderate its growth-by-acquisition pace and focus more on paying down its huge debt load.
  • The sale of its Endeavor Content business in early 2022 was the major reason for the decline in revenue, representing $334 million in revenue lost from that business.
  • Endeavor's new Sports Data and Technology segment could be a profitable one from the start.
  • If the economy does better than expected in 2023, Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. is well-positioned for a good year.

Modelo, UFC And Rebuilding Together Renovate Cappy"s Boxing Gym

Mat Hayward

Over the last year Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has engaged in a juggling game with its business, divesting of its Endeavor Content business in January 2022 while acquiring OpenBet, which will be combined with IMG Arena to

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.88K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.