D.R. Horton: Growing Market Share In A (Temporarily) Declining Market

Jan. 06, 2023 10:15 PM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)
Summary

  • D.R. Horton is the leading homebuilder in America and has been consistently improving its earnings and market share over many years.
  • Modeling future earnings gives a valuation of nearly three times its current share price and would suggest the stock is deserving of a P/E ratio of over 15.
  • However, housing market challenges could cause earnings to fall in 2023 and the price to tumble further, though that could be a good time to pick up shares.

photovs/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is a leader in the homebuilding market with no signs of slowing down in growing market share. It has consistently improved profitability and grown earnings since 2014. I sought to

A chart showing the number of single-family new homes sold and D. R. Horton's percentage share of the market growing from 1992 to 2022.

D.R. Horton Investor Presentation

Graph showing new houses sold and the author's projections out to 2040

Created by Author using FRED Economic Data from the St. Louis Fed and the Author’s projections

A chart showing median single family house prices in inflation-adjusted dollars to today with a linear trendline

Created by Author using FRED Economic Data from the St. Louis Fed

A chart showing DHI's actual percentage of new houses sold and the author's forecast

Created by Author using data from DHI investor relations documents and the Author’s projections

A chart showing DHI's earnings per share since 2009 and the author's projections out to 2072

Created by Author using data from Macrotrends.net and the Author’s projections

A chart showing DHI's price divided by trailing 12 month earnings per share or PE ratio since 2013

Created by Author using data from Macrotrends.net and Yahoo Finance

A chart showing DHI's price divided by trailing 12 month earnings per shar or PE ratio since 2013

Created by Author using data from Macrotrends.net and Yahoo Finance

This article was written by

Evan Rodick profile picture
Evan Rodick
9 Followers
I am an Innovation Process Manager for a Fortune 500 company and am very interested in the ways companies can grow and innovate. I try to invest in the style of Peter Lynch, looking for undervalued companies with a compelling story and strong financials.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

