December Employment: 223K New Jobs, Beats Forecast

Summary

  • This morning's employment report for December showed a 223K increase in total nonfarm payrolls, which was above the Investing.com forecast of 200K jobs added.
  • The unemployment rate for the civilian population unemployed 27 weeks and over has fallen significantly since its 4.4% all-time peak in April 2010. It is now at 0.6%, down from the previous month.
  • Because of the global pandemic, we are seeing employment-population ratios at their lowest levels ever. About half of the 16 and over population is currently employed.

By Jill Mislinski

This morning's employment report for December showed a 223K increase in total nonfarm payrolls, which was above the Investing.com forecast of 200K jobs added. The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%.

Here is an excerpt

PAYEMS Monthly Change

Unemployment rate

U6 Unemployment

