Alarm.com: A SaaS Story To Keep On The Radar

Jan. 07, 2023 1:38 AM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)
Unlevered Investor profile picture
Unlevered Investor
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • Alarm.com is, relative to the global smart home market, a minor player with its 2.0% share.
  • I believe that the company is slightly overvalued right now, but a SaaS model is historically associated with investors willing to pay more.
  • I rate shares as HOLD with an estimated fair value of $38.76/share, which would represent a 19.7% downside from the current price of $48.29.

Stylish safety camera and christmas baubles on fir branches on building exterior. Modern christmas decor and security equipment in city street. Winter holidays in Europe.

Bogdan Kurylo/iStock via Getty Images

Description

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) (“the company”) is a middle-sized company providing, under a B2B2C business model, a platform that allows end-users an interactive way the management of an intelligently connected property. The company offers a portfolio of cloud-based

revenue

Author's Estimates

TAM

Statista

valuation

Author's Estimates

roe

Author's Estimates

valuation

Author's Estimates

stats

Author's Estimates

This article was written by

Unlevered Investor profile picture
Unlevered Investor
1.07K Followers
The stock market is a means to achieve Financial Freedom and I hope I will be able to help you in achieving it. Through my articles, I would like to share my point of view and I would like to get constructive feedback from you! My investment horizon is 1-2 years; I take long and short positions

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.