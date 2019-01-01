PCK: A Great Reminder That 'Premiums Matter'

Summary

  • The PIMCO muni CEFs have been taking a bath this week on the backdrop of distribution cuts.
  • This news hasn't been positive for any of the impacted funds. However, it is a stunning example of how "premiums matter".
  • We often hear on this forum and elsewhere that premiums are a secondary consideration (or not one at all). But the California-muni funds show the fallacy to this thesis.
  • PCK now sits with a nice discount to NAV and the income cut headwind has been removed for the time being. This makes the fund a buy in my eyes, especially compared to its two peers.
Size matters

ImagesbyK/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund invests primarily

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Income Cuts

Income Cuts (PIMCO)

1-Month Performance

1-Month Performance (Google Finance)

Fund Facts

Fund Facts (PIMCO)

Fiscal Report

Fiscal Report (Moody's)

PCK's Sector Breakdown

PCK's Sector Breakdown (PIMCO)

National Municipal Bond Issuance (By Month)

National Municipal Bond Issuance (By Month) (Federal Reserve)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PCK, VCV, NEA, PML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

