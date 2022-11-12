Q4 2022 Option Activity Results

Jan. 11, 2023
Retired Investor
  • Premiums earned for the quarter were the second highest achieved, only slightly behind 3Q, which has been the best, topping $10k for the second time.
  • The quarter was another one where stocks were on a rollercoaster.  Timing (and luck) played a major role in the positive outcome.
  • My 36 trades netted $10,004 in premiums and I estimate the quarter's ROI was 16%. This was the only part of my 2022 strategy that had a positive ROI!
(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

The last quarter of 2022 mirrored the other three, like riding a roller coaster, where both option expiration and some luck played important roles in the results.

Data by

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

Retired Investor
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of BA, GLW, IVZ, WH, CC, SLB, FCX, TA, FM, XBI, VXF, LUV, WBA, CBRL, PNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: For the stocks with Covered Calls, I am long those stocks.

