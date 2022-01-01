Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Agnico Eagle (AEM) have made a joint offer to acquire Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY). Under the terms of the offer, Pan American would acquire Yamana, while Agnico would acquire Yamana's Canadian assets. The offer totals $5.02 per share of Yamana, which represents a 23% premium to the company's closing price on the day before the offer was made and a 15% premium to the offer made by Gold Fields (GFI). The Yamana board has determined that the new offer is superior to the one made by Gold Fields. This is in part because the deal between Gold Fields and Yamana was not viewed favorably by investors in Gold Fields, as the potential synergies of the deal were not effectively communicated. As a result, the probability of the deal between Gold Fields and Yamana closing was considered to be low.
This transaction will be a win-win for all parties involved. For Yamana shareholders, the new offer from Pan American and Agnico represents an incremental value with lower transaction closing risk compared to the previous offer from Gold Fields. This is likely because the new offer is considered a superior proposal by the Yamana board and because the deal with Gold Fields was not viewed favorably by investors in Gold Fields.
Pan American stands to benefit from the acquisition by gaining increased scale, diversification, and financial capacity in Latin America at an attractive price. Agnico would benefit by consolidating control of the Canadian Malartic mine and by transitioning it into one of the world's largest underground mines. The acquisition would also give Agnico access to a 55ktpd mill located nearby.
For Gold Fields, the new offer from Pan American and Agnico represents a potential way out of a transaction that was poorly received by the market. The company would be able to walk away from the deal with Yamana with a $300 million break fee. Overall, it appears that the proposed acquisition could be a mutually beneficial arrangement for all parties involved.
Under the terms of the offer, Agnico Eagle Mines will contribute 51.5% of the $4.8 billion valuation, or $2.5 billion, in the acquisition of Yamana Gold. This includes $1.0 billion in cash and $1.5 billion in AEM shares. The acquisition is being valued at approximately 1.0 times the net asset value (NAV) of Agnico, based on analyst consensus. Prior to the announcement of the acquisition, Agnico was trading at approximately 0.8 times its NAV, according to analyst consensus. The acquisition is expected to have minimal dilution to Agnico's NAV. The price for the acquisition is considered attractive as it will allow Agnico to consolidate ownership of one of Canada's key gold mines, which is expected to grow in both resource ounces and production capability with the potential for a second shaft and an underutilized mill.
Pan American Silver, on the other hand, will contribute 48.5% of the consideration for the acquisition, or $2.3 billion in PAAS shares. This values the acquisition at approximately 0.7 times the NAV of Pan American, based on analyst consensus. Prior to the announcement, Pan American was trading at approximately 0.8 times its NAV, according to analyst consensus. The acquisition is expected to be approximately 14% accretive to Pan American's NAV, net of the break fee.
Key Transaction Details for Yamana Shareholders:
Summary: The acquisition of Yamana by Agnico and Pan American is more sensible when viewed through the lens of synergies and fit versus the Gold Fields proposal. In my view, Agnico walks away the ultimate winner in this transaction as it consolidates the ownership of the Malartic mine which is one of the crown jewels of the Canadian gold mining industry. Pan American also stands to benefit but it faces near term challenges digesting the newly acquired projects. The biggest beneficiaries are the Yamana shareholders who now face an easier path towards closing at a sweetened price.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
