Hyatt Hotels: Recession Fears Could Prove Overdone

Jan. 07, 2023 2:37 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
944 Followers

Summary

  • Hyatt's recovery is progressing nicely, with most regions now reporting RevPar in excess of pre-COVID levels despite subdued occupancy rates.
  • Focus is now turning to a potential recession, but with some recovery-driven growth left in the system RevPar might not weaken as much as in past cycles.
  • With the firm also looking at 6-7% annual room count growth, earnings growth looks set to be robust for the foreseeable future.

Hyatt UK

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I had mixed views on Hyatt (NYSE:H) when I first covered the lodging giant at the end of Q1'22. While I felt the business was making the right moves with respect to its

Chart
Data by YCharts

Hyatt Hotels Managed and Franchised Room Count Growth

Data Source: Hyatt Annual & Quarterly Reports

Long-Term Annual Change In RevPar

Source: IHG 2021 Annual Report

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
944 Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.