MongoDB Has Hit My Buying Threshold

Jan. 07, 2023 2:45 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)
Summary

  • Now down more than 60% over the past year, MongoDB has sunk below my target purchase price.
  • MongoDB demonstrates tremendous growth at scale, able to grow revenue at a mid-40s pace despite a >$1 billion revenue scale.
  • The company's unstructured database products enjoy secular tailwinds from the explosion of big data.
  • It has largely grown organically and has not been particularly acquisitive, but its nearly $2 billion of cash gives it ample financial flexibility.
  • Trading at just 7x forward revenue, MongoDB has hit a multi-year low in valuation.

MongoDB office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

What I have enjoyed most about the deep bear market in tech stocks over the past few quarters is that stocks I once thought to be untouchable due to sky-high valuations have come back down to earth. Now

Chart
Data by YCharts

MongoDB Q3 results

MongoDB Q3 results (MongoDB Q3 earnings release)

MongoDB gross margins

MongoDB gross margins (MongoDB Q3 earnings release)

This article was written by

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

