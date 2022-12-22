Endeavor Group Stock: Dana White Scandal Adds Risks, But Possibly Overblown

BOOX Research profile picture
BOOX Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Endeavor Group shares have underperformed over the past year amid broader macro concerns despite overall solid growth and earnings.
  • Video of UFC President Dana White seen striking his wife has led to questions regarding his future role in the organization.
  • The latest controversy adds to volatility but we believe the company will be able to move forward with an upside in the stock long term.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Republican National Convention: Day Two

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) manages a portfolio of global sports and entertainment brands including the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as a core asset. The mixed martial arts promotion is embroiled in something of a scandal as UFC

Chart
Data by YCharts

EDR metrics

source: company IR

EDR metrics

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

EDR chart

Seeking Alpha

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

BOOX Research profile picture
BOOX Research
16.66K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

The most extensive coverage on SA! We combine fundamental analysis with a data-driven approach to find "outside the box" ideas.

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EDR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.