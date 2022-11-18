The Fed's '7% Solution' Won't Work This Time

Summary

  • Trying to increase the Fed funds rate to 7%, 2.5% higher than they are currently, risks triggering a catastrophically deep recession.
  • As economic growth expanded, increasing wages and savings, the entire period was marked by inflation surges.
  • The problem comes if inflation remains elevated and interest rates adjust to higher levels. Such would trigger a debt crisis as servicing requirements increase and defaults rise.

Federal Reserve

Douglas Rissing

Just recently, James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, suggested the central bank might need to employ the "7% solution" to ensure the complete destruction of inflation. As we have discussed previously, the fear is repeating the policy

