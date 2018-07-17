HYGV: Finds Alpha In Junk Bonds, But Still Unattractive

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Marketplace

Summary

  • HYGV is a “junk bond" ETF, namely a high-yield corporate bond fund.
  • It invests only in issuers selected based on value characteristics.
  • This strategy has effectively found some alpha in the junk bond universe.
  • However, share price and distribution history is not attractive at all.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Dog standing by color coded recycling bins in a kitchen

AJ_Watt/E+ via Getty Images

Strategy and portfolio

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) is a high-yield bond fund with a 12-month trailing distribution rate of 7.58% and a net expense ratio of 0.37%. It pays monthly

Sector breakdown

Sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: FlexShares)

HYGV vs. ANGL

HYGV vs. ANGL (Portfolio123)

HYGV share price, without dividends

HYGV share price, without dividends (TradingView on Seeking Alpha)

This simulation is not a real portfolio and not a guarantee of future return

This simulation is not a real portfolio and not a guarantee of future return (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

In these uncertain times, Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.58K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may open a position in ANGL in the next weeks, based on a tactical allocation model.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.