Tesla: Woke Mob Fury - 20 Top Growth Stocks Ranked

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Marketplace

Summary

  • As the woke mob’s fury grows, Tesla shares are down 70%, despite the fact that revenues and profits keep growing rapidly.
  • We rank Tesla (based on fundamental metrics) versus 20 top growth stocks sourced from the top 10 holdings of two popular active growth ETFs (Future Fund (FFND), ARK Innovation (ARKK)).
  • Both funds have large positions in Tesla.
  • We dive deeper into Tesla, including its tangled business history with the woke mob, future growth potential, profitability, valuation and big risks.
  • We conclude with some critical takeaways and our strong opinion about investing in Tesla and growth stocks in general.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Indianapolis - March 2016: Tesla Motors Store III

Blue Harbinger Research, Big Dividends PLUS

jetcityimage

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down more than 70%, and it’s going to get worse. For starters, the “woke mob” is ticked at CEO Elon Musk. Next, growth stocks in general are getting hammered as interest rates rise and

Big Dividends PLUS

Tesla

Big Dividends PLUS

Tesla Q3 Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

YCharts

Big Dividends PLUS

StockRover, Future Fund website

Big Dividends PLUS

StockRover, ARK website

Big Dividends PLUS

Tesla Q3 Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

ARK Invest

Big Dividends PLUS

Tesla Q3 Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

Tesla Q3 Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

Tesla Q3 Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

StockRover

Big Dividends PLUS

Seeking Alpha

Big Dividends PLUS

Twitter

Note: If you are interested in more investment ideas, consider a subscription to Big Dividends PLUS, where you'll get access to the holdings in our 30-stock members-only portfolio, plus a lot more. We're currently offering 45% Off all new annual subscriptions.

*Learn More - Get Instant Access.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
16.58K Followers
Helping you manage your income portfolio. Targeting 8-10%+ total returns.*
Use code "SA25" for 25% Off All New Memberships at www.blueharbinger.comOur flagship membership service at www.blueharbinger.com covers top-growth stocks and high-income opportunities. Our Seeking Alpha marketplace service, Big Dividends PLUS, has been launched specifically to serve the needs of high-income investors.
- - - - - - - 

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.