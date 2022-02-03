Meta Platforms: A Top Investment Pick For 2023

Jan. 07, 2023 3:59 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Daniel Giron
Summary

  • Meta Platforms currently presents a No-Brainer long-term investment opportunity.
  • META suffered a 75% drop in value from its peak to trough.
  • META is making significant investments to ensure long-term, sustainable growth.
  • The metaverse strategy is putting a significant dent in META financials.
  • With a market valuation below $350 billion, META presents a true bargain.

Facebook Changes Its Name To "Meta"

Leon Neal

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) offers a range of products that facilitate the connection and engagement for individuals, communities, and businesses through various channels, including mobile devices, personal computers, and more recently virtual reality headsets. META generates revenues from its Family of Apps ("FoA") and Reality Labs

Daily and Monthly Active users

Daily and Monthly Active users (Meta Platforms Quarter Report)

Meta Platforms Financial Highlights

Meta Platforms Financial Highlights (Seeking Alpha and Meta Platforms Annual Report)

Meta Platforms Segment Results

Meta Platforms Segment Results (Meta Platforms Quarter Report)

Meta Shareholder Returns

Meta Shareholder Returns (Meta Platforms annual report and Seeking Alpha)

Digital Ad Spending Worldwide

Digital Ad Spending Worldwide (eMarketer)

Meta Platforms Forecast

Meta Platforms Forecast (Seeking Alpha and Author's Estimates)

I am an experienced financial analyst with a background in banking. Throughout my career, I have gained a vast knowledge of credit risk and financial analysis. In my previous role at one of the largest banks in Europe, I was responsible for monitoring a portfolio of over 100 international corporates, which included tasks such as credit analysis, financial analysis, internal ratings, etc. I am a well-educated and passionate finance professional, holding a Master's degree in economics. Over the past four years, I have written over 100 credit rationales for the bank's risk department on international corporates. I am highly skilled in analyzing financial data and identifying risk factors, and I am committed to staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the finance industry. Overall, I am confident in my ability to provide valuable insights and recommendations to assist with investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

