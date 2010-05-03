DTH: High Yielding International ETF But SCHD Is Better

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.84K Followers

Summary

  • The DTH ETF provides exposure to a basket of international high-dividend yield stocks.
  • The fund selection criteria focus purely on the dividend yield and has a value skew.
  • Although its distribution yield is high, the fund has generated modest historical returns.
  • Until international stocks show signs of outperforming the U.S., the DTH should be placed on a watchlist and reassessed periodically.

International shipping products distribution from world warehouse management technology and logistic industry background.

coffeekai

The WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) provides a high distribution yield from a portfolio of international stocks. The ETF has had modest historical returns, driven by the underperformance of international markets vs. the U.S.

Compared to my current

DTH portfolio characteristics

Figure 1 - DTH portfolio characteristics (wisdomtree.com)

DTH top 10 holdings

Figure 2 - DTH top 10 holdings (wisdomtree.com)

DTH sector allocation

Figure 3 - DTH sector allocation (wisdomtree.com)

DTH investment style

Figure 4 - DTH investment style (morningstar.com)

DTH historical average annual returns

Figure 5 - DTH historical average annual returns (morningstar.com)

VEU historical returns

Figure 6 - VEU historical returns (morningstar.com)

DTH distribution

Figure 7 - DTH distribution (Seeking Alpha)

S&P 500 vs. MSCI World

Figure 8 - S&P 500 vs. MSCI World Index (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

DTH vs. SCHD

Figure 9 - DTH vs. SCHD (Author created with returns and risk metrics from Portfolio Visualizer and fund and distribution details from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.84K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.